VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2009: Def Jam Tribute

Does anybody else but me remember the days when VH1 was basically MTV really boring older sister? Well, those days are long gone and VH1 flaunted its hood pass again last night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23 VH1 had their Hip Hop Honors 2009 show which commemorated the 25th anniversary of Def Jam Records. Hosted by Tracy Morgan, the entire show was devoted to saluting the pioneering record label.

Hip Hop’s house band, The Roots, opened the show with their version of LL Cool J’s classic “Rock the Bells” with Eminem grabbing the second verse. Kid Rock performed LL’s classic “I’m Bad” and even djed during the show, as did Ed Lover.

Public Enemy performed “Rebel Without a Pause” themselves because who else’s voice could deliver those lines as well as Chuck D? You know Flav made a spectacle but the real show was the group’s performance with Roots, S1W, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Boots Riley. Onyx did their hit “Slam” themselves too.

The teacher KRS-One and newcomers Wale and the Gym Class Heroes rocked “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” originally done by the Beastie Boys.

Rick Ross, Fabolous, Foxy “fresh off a s*x tape scandal” Brown, Redman, Method Man, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Ghostface, Chrissette Michele, Warren G, Trey Songz, the newly reunited Ashanti and Ja Rule, Ludacris and DMX made appearances too. Also reuniting for the show was DMX and Ja Rule who talked to each other and even hugged.

Many of those who made appearance also came together for a closing medley of Def Jam hits with The Roots.

Sounds like everybody in the rap game was involved, but it wasn’t. Guess who didn’t make appearances? Last nights no shows included Jay-Z, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee LL Cool J, Beastie Boys (for obvious reasons) and Rihanna.

Also commemorating Def Jam’s anniversary this year is iconic sneaker brand Adidas. Check out some of the Def Jam inspired gear they came up with when they teamed up with Redman here.

VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2009 airs on VH1 on October 13.