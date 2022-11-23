HHW Gaming: PlayStation 5 Restock Coming To Walmart On Black Friday

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Trying to get yourself, or that special someone in your life that is a gamer, a PlayStation 5 before Christmas? Well, this Black Friday might be your best chance.

Walmart is restocking its shelves with PlayStation 5 consoles, HYPEBEAST reports. Walmart+ members were first to get their hands on Sony’s still hard-to-find next-gen console on November 21.

Now, Walmart is opening up whatever PS5 stock it has left to the general public for two days, beginning November 23 at noon EST for online customers and those brave enough to go to a Walmart store on November 25.

Don’t worry; the alleged price hike won’t be in effect. The consoles will still cost $499 for the disc version and $399 for the all-digital console.

A God of War Ragnarök disc bundle will cost $559, and the digital version will set you back $459. No information about the availability of each bundle was revealed.

Does This Mean PlayStation 5 Stock Is Improving?

It’s not a secret. It is still a struggle to buy a PS5 console, and Sony is well aware of that. In January, it was reported that the company planned on making more PS4 consoles to offset the lack of PS5 consoles.

Also, supply chain issues and semiconductor chip shortages are still hampering the video game industry.

Despite all of that, Sony announced in August that it would be ramping up PS5 production to help with the holiday demand, which seems to be the case.

Will it be enough? That’s another question, and also, you still have to compete with scalpers who are still gobbling up PlayStation 5’s like their momma’s cooking on Thanksgiving.

On the Xbox side, the Xbox Series X also remains scarce, but there are plenty of Xbox Series S out in the wild.

Good luck on your PS5 hunt, and if you need games and accessories, head here to see the best Black Friday video game sales.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty