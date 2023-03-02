HHW Gaming: 50 Cent’s Recent Instagram Post Possibly Hints At ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Collaboration

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Is 50 Cent coming back to the world of video games? That might be the case after the rapper shared a hint linking him to the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

50 Cent is no stranger to the gaming industry. He made a big splash with his 2005 action-adventure game 50 Cent: Bulletproof, which was not a hit with critics but did manage to sell over 2 million copies. It was enough to spawn a sequel, 50 Cent: Blood In The Sand, which critics did enjoy, but fans were meh on it, and that was the last time the G-Unit general did anything in the video game space.

But that could be changing.

The “Wanksta” rapper dropped a very eyebrow-raising Instagram post sharing a photo of 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City logo with the caption, “I will explain this later, GLG. GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. *bomb emoji* BOOM.”

Rockstar Games is notoriously secretive regarding its video game titles. Outside of the massive leak, we still don’t know much about the game developer’s highly-anticipated next title, Grand Theft Auto VI.

So take the Queens rapper with the biggest grain of salt because it could mean anything.

Rockstar Games Has History With 50 Cent’s Friends

GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser’s good friend Kirk Houser revealed on the Grandest Game podcast in November that 50 Cent’s good friend and collaborator Eminem was close to being in a GTA movie following the release of 2001’s Grand Theft Auto III.

“[The agent] said: ‘Kirk, we’ve got Eminem to star, and it’s a Tony Scott film. $5 million on the nose. Are you interested?” Ewing said.

He continues, “And I phoned up Sam and I said: ‘Listen to this. They want Eminem in the Grand Theft Auto movie and Tony Scott to direct.'”

“And he said: ‘Not interested’… They realized that the media franchise that they had was bigger than any movie that was going on at the time.”

Super producer and 50 Cent’s mentor Dr. Dre was in recent Grand Theft Auto Online DLC, and just to prove how much of a bubble The Chronic crafter is in, he had no idea what GTA, the biggest video game franchise on the planet, was.

“[Dre] had no idea what [Grand Theft Auto] was about because he’s not a gamer at all,” producer DJ Pooh said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “He never played them. He was blown away [by] how deep you can get into the whole thing. He’s like, ‘Oh shit!'”

We will have to wait and see what this big news is because if it’s bigger than Power, it must be on the level of Grand Theft Auto.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz