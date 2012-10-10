Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

Nobody wants to be a sell-out in Hip-Hop. It’s almost a dirty word that can be a death blow if it sticks to you. However, there are times you have just got to get that paper. There are those rare occasions where big time companies tap a rapper for access to their “brand” and the synergy works like peanut butter and jelly.

On this week’s Wired 25, we take a look at the endorsements and business deals that made an influence on the culture without selling out (which is always debatable). It’s more than just how many dollars you brought in at the end of the day, although that helps. What’s fascinating is how much these million and billion dollar companies lucked up by trusting a rapper to carry their brand.

From Nicki to Weezy and Hov to Yeezy, check it all out down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dwyane Wade Left Jordan Brand For Li-Ning To Be “Involved In Building Something” [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Producers In Hip-Hop Right Now

• When Keeping It Rap Goes Wrong: 10 Cases Of Rap Music Putting People In Bad Situations

• Bangin Candy: The Lovely Briana Loyd [PHOTOS]

• More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

—

Photo: GifSoup

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »