Jay Electronica Discusses His Mythical Album, Says Albums Are A “False Concept”

Jay Electronica is still discussing his ridiculously late album, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn). Mind you, it was allegedly completed in 2011, after signing to Roc Nation back in late 2010.

Recently, even Jay Z publicly asked for the album’s delivery. Billboard caught up with the New Orleans rapper to discuss his musical unicorn.

His answer was pretty much the jig.

Per Billboard:

There’s a video where Jay Z says he wants you to put the album out popping up online but what would it take for you to finally put the project out? When it’s ready, when it’s ready. It don’t matter if Donald Trump say, “Put the album out.” Maybe if Minister [Louis] Farrakhan said put the album out then maybe I might go home tonight and throw something together and put it out. Say like with Jay, that’s almost like [asking], “How’s the weather now?” If I walk outside right now, go across the street and if somebody recognize me, the first question they gonna ask me is, “When is the album coming?” So it’s almost like it’s not a thing that’s just normal to get asked that. But I guess the question you asked me is what will it take. When it’s finished. When it’s something that I’m pleased with because regardless of the six billion people on planet Earth, even if I put something out and the whole six billion say it’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t feel okay with it, I’m the one that carries that. I have to be at a place where I’m pleased with the offering. So, it will come — it’s coming soon. Slowly but surely. Then again, an album is a false concept anyway. An album is something that was created by corporations as a product to make money. People have been making music, doing plays and telling stories around fires for trillions of years. I like albums but I’m not too really handcuffed to the concept of that.

Wait…

Jay Elec thinks an “album is a false concept” now? Then why sign to a label and, drop a tracklist, and artwork, and even say a new single will feature Chris Brown, back in 2012?

Bruh…

—

Photo: Instagram/ExclusiveAccess.net