Nicki Minaj Parts Ways With Her Managment Team

So far 2019 has not been too kind to Nicki Minaj whether it be her personal life or her music career, it’s been a struggle thus far. Now the Queen rapper has made another questionable move and decided to part ways with her longtime managers, Cortez Bryant, and Gee Roberson.

Billboard is reporting that Nicki Minaj and her management team have decided it best for them to go their separate ways in what is being described as an “amicable” split with Nicki yet to announce a replacement.

Roberson and Bryant, co-CEOs of the Blueprint Group, have repped Minaj through the majority of her career, and have managed Lil Wayne, G-Eazy and Rich The Kid, among others. The Atlanta-based management group partnered with Maverick when the conglomerate was formed in 2014.

The move comes in the midst of Nicki going through the roughest patch of her career thus far. From Joe Budden questioning her possible drug abuse to Cardi B trying to put hands on her at NYFW last year, Nicki’s been embroiled in all kinds of controversy for the past year and change. And now this. We’re not sure what to make of it but hopefully, it’s not a sign of things spiraling out of control in her life.

Photo: Getty