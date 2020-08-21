Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder, Says He’s Pulling Financial Support

Blood is thicker than water. ut it appears that Master P is done living by that mantra when it comes to younger brother C-Murder after P alleges his kindness is “being taken for granted.”

On Friday (Aug ), Master P took to Instagram to voice his frustrations after what he states was disrespect towards his family by C-Murder. According to the seven-minute video, Master P states that C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is frustrated with his family for the lack of results of getting him released from prison while praising Kim Kardashian and long-time friend and ex Monica publicly.

“There’s nothing more important to me than family,” Master P said. “And when a family member is incarcerated or hurt, the whole family is affected. But if you truly believe in God, you know that every man is accountable for their own actions. We also have family members that make poor decisions that result in painful consequences but put the blame on others to avoid taking responsibility themselves. It’s time for me to be truthful with my own family.”

Master P went onto state that while no one is perfect, the younger Miller’s attitude towards the No Limit head-honcho and the rest of his family has been swept under the rug mostly because the family is expecting him to be released soon and don’t want to cause any further issues, before adding that C-Murder’s attitude towards him left him feeling more like an ATM than a supportive brother.

“None of us are perfect but we are not going to grow if we don’t face the truth with each other,” Master P continued. “We need to stop being afraid to speak up, tell the truth, confront and correct each other in love. Everything is not about money. I’m tired of family members looking at me like an ATM. The Bible says: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.” I have went above and beyond for all of my family members whether they deserve it or not and most of them are ungrateful.”

Although the “Bout It, Bout It” rapper was venting, he did continue to maintain his brother’s innocence before noting that Miller’s family has stood by him calling for his release since 2002. Master P also states that adding to his frustrations is Miller placing his trust in the wrong people, including the ones who were on the scene the night that the 16-year old victim, Steve Thomas, was murdered.

“My brother is innocent. We have been fighting this case since 2002 and I know that he is frustrated. But he can’t continue to blame his family for his predicament when he has constantly put his trust in his friends,” Master P said. “All his co-defendants aka friends, the ones that were in the club with him on the day of the incident, testified against Corey and stated that he was the one that committed the crime so that they could save themselves and get out of jail. He never said anything negative about those friends, wrote any songs about them, talked about them in interviews or wrote any books about them. But he did speak negatively against our family, even against his own mother and father. And WE STILL LOVE HIM and will CONTINUE to fight for him.”

P went on to say that while he is frustrated with Miller, the only reason he chose to speak out publicly is due to fake stories being published claiming that the Miller family hasn’t been supportive during C-Murder’s incarceration.

“Whoever wrote the Instagram post that the bloggers and the media are talking about, doesn’t even sound like my brother or something that he would say,” Master P concluded. “And the only reason I am addressing this is because I will not allow him or his friends to make a mockery out of our family that has been dedicated, committed and continue to be here for him even when the fakers and publicity goes away. I’m tired of family members thinking I’m supposed to fix all of their problems. I’m not God. I love my brother and I’m praying for the best for him. God knows the Truth @cmurder @silkktheshocker @monicadenise @kimkardashian.”

While Master P did not speak negatively about Monica specifically, the singer did respond to his claim that the two only reconnected recently, adding that the issue is between him and C-Murder before pointing out that she not only has been faithfully visiting Miller over the duration of his incarceration but also that she is the one who connected him with Kim Kardashian more than seven months ago.

“@masterp I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same,” Monica wrote. “You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me ! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers ! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! I connected him to Kim 7 months ago he’s never not be able to hit me , my mother or brother and get what he needs ! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”

Check out the video below.