Beyoncé Announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ & Album Art, X Applauds

Beyoncé debuted the title and artwork for her upcoming country music album, bringing joy to her legion of fans on social media.

On Tuesday (March 12), Beyoncé revealed the name of her highly anticipated album project, Cowboy Carter on her website. The site’s homepage features a photo of a horse saddle with burnished silver, with a red, white, and blue sash draped over it with Cowboy Carter emblazoned on the sash. The country music album is the “Act II” of her Renaissance album from 2022.

The superstar is already seeing the demand for the album grow by the day, fueled by the release of two singles from the album – “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”. “Texas Hold Em” is currently leading on the Hot 100 charts and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to have a single debut at number one on the country music charts. Even adding more fuel to the frenzy was a recent statement by country music legend Dolly Parton about her iconic hit “Jolene”. “Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton said to Knox News, adding: “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.” She also defended her against critics, saying: I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

The website’s merchandise section also featured a series of limited edition CDs with alternative cover photos that showed half of Beyoncé’s face, and four vinyl variant releases in black, red, white, and blue. A box set edition boasts a bonus track and t-shirts with the album title design on its chest. The news got her legion of fans known as the BeyHive in a frenzy, especially on social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter. Cowboy Carter will be officially released on March 29.

