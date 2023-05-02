Diddy Sweats Bullets When Asked About His “Relationship” With Yung Miami, Twitter Has Thoughts About Their “Situationship”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Not much can make Diddy lose his cool, except when he gets pressed about his status with Yung Miami.

You would think Diddy was sweating bullets under his custom all-black Sean John couture fit cause it was definitely on the heavy side, and it looked pretty hot as hell underneath that custom trench. But, a question from La La Anthony brought some rare sweat out of Sean Combs.

Diddy surprised everyone when he showed up on the 2023 Met Gala carpet holding hands with none other than Yung Miami. It was a shocker because recently, the rapper/budding podcaster said in a recent interview she is single and that she and Diddy are no longer an item giving the impression they were no longer doing couple-ish things together.

Resurrecting her MTV TRL days, La La Anthony asked the million-dollar question, “Do y’all officially go together real bad?”

As expected, brother Love broke out in a mean sweat as he Diddy-bopped around the question with a word salad of an answer, seemingly confirming they still mess around but are “best friends.:

“We definitely go together real bad!” he told La La. “She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it. We don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

“Yeah, it’s just a good date night,” Yung Miami added.

Diddy & Yung Miami Bounced Early

Diddy and Yung Miami’s Met Gala date night didn’t last too long because “best friends” left early because “he didn’t like his seat behind a pole at dinner,” according to Entertainment Tonight.”

Yung Miami did step out for some after-party shenanigans, specifically Diddy’s Met Gala after party where sure Mr. Combs was not too far behind and date night continued.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Diddy explaining his relationship status with Yung Miami.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty