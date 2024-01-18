James Carville & Others Believe Donald Trump Allegedly Has Syphilis After Photo of Red Rashes On His Right Hand Goes Viral

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Disgraced former president Donald Trump, who is currently trying to weasel his insurrection leading behind back into the White House and always falsely claims to be a picture of good health. A recent flick has many wondering if the wannabe “healthy” dictator is burning with a venereal disease, allegedly.

A photo of Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, leaving Trump Tower in New York City and waving to “supporters” went viral yesterday, not because folks love to see him but for the noticeably large red scabs or splotches on his fingers on his right hand.

After The Daily Mail noticed the marks and The Drudge Report picked up the story, Bill Clinton’s former advisor, legendary Democratic strategist, and slayer of Republicans, James Carville, had his own opinion.

In a YouTube video, Carville said he believed the “hand cuts” were signs the twice-impeached president could be suffering from syphilis.

“They don’t look like cuts to me,” Carville explained. “They look like sores. And I’ve asked a number of M.D.s what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores, and the answer is immediate and unanimous.”

“Secondary syphilis,” he continued. “I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap.”

Carville, who never misses an opportunity to drag Trump or any of his supporters, did admit he didn’t know anything about the photo, saying it’s “probably a Fleet Street rag” and noting it could have been doctored.

Trump has yet to comment on people thinking he is burning on his X, formerly Twitter knockoff for far-right clowns, Truth Social, but he did repost a video of himself claiming, “I actually feel better now than I did 30 years ago!”

Yeah, sure.

Other Opinions On Trump’s “Red Rashes”

Again, we are not definitively saying Trump has syphilis; one doctor gave his opinion on what could be behind the known germaphobe’s red rashes on his hand.

Per The Palm Beach Post:

“Rashes on the hands can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from infections to inflammatory conditions to external exposures,” Zeichner said.

The professor suggested the marks could have come from dryness and overwashing. Trump, an avowed germaphobe, has just spent several days in Arctic conditions traveling around Iowa and speaking in public for the presidential caucuses.

Zeichner also says the rashes could have come from Trump’s penchant for golfing.

Anyway, that didn’t stop the jokes from coming in and #SyphilisDon from trending on Elon Musk’s crappy platform.

