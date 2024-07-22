Ice Cube Believes The Diddler aka Diddy Is Being “Targeted,” X Melts Him For His Latest Terrible Take

Ice Cube Believes Diddy Is Being "Targeted," X Is Fries Him
Ice Cube should have just said no comment. According to Ice Cube, Diddy’s current situation is a product of him being a “target,” not his behavior. The iconic rapper, movie producer, actor, and founder of the BIG3 basketball league recently appeared on the PBD Podcast. During the interview, host Patrick Bet-David asked Ice Cube if he has ever worked with Diddy throughout his long music career. The Friday director revealed to Bet-David that he worked with the embattled music mogul on his 1998 album, War & Peace Volume 1 (The War Disc), and said his experience with was “cool.”
We also saw him settle with his ex, Cassie Ventura, before a video of him assaulting her hit X, formerly Twitter timelines. The “Check Yo Self” rapper is no stranger to saying dumb things, said, “How could you be surprised by anything that happens in hip-hop?” He continued, “Hip-hop is the wild west. You gonna have the good, you gonna have the bad, you gonna have the ugly.” The interview veered into conspiratorial land when Bet-David asked Cube if Diddy was a target, and Cube agreed. “I believe he’s being targeted,” Ice Cube said. “I believe somebody has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff, this domino effect, happen.” Bruh. He would also add that he is not knowledgeable about Diddy’s situation, telling Bet-David, “I don’t know enough to even be able to be specific on any of this stuff. This is all just speculation. I just know he was cool up until a point, and this stuff started happening.” We find that hard to believe. After the developments, Diddy’s name was on every news website and TV channel. Recent reporting says a federal grand jury is prepping a potential sex trafficking and sexual assault case against Diddy. The Bad Boy Records founder has not been arrested and recently did some white water rafting, much to the dismay of people who want to see him held accountable for his alleged actions. You can see more reactions to Ice Cube’s foolish comments in the gallery below.
Ice Cube’s Head*ssery ContinuesBet-David followed up by asking Cube if he was “surprised” about the Diddler’s current predicament. He is currently a defendant in several sexual assault lawsuits as a defendant.
