Nike Reveals It’s Air Max Day Lineup & It’s Enough Heat To Make It Feel Like Summer in Spring

It’s that time of the year! Air Max Day is upon us and to celebrate the anniversary of one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes, they’re releasing some new and interesting colorways that are sure to have something for everyone.



For their 33rd Anniversary, Nike is dropping a few new colorways of the classic Air Max 1 for the OG heads along with some new pairs of the Air Max 2090 for the modern fan. Some new Air Max 1’s include all gold, all silver, and camouflage colorways while the 2090’s come in different varieties such as black, pink and white.

We were lowkey hoping Nike would re-release those classic Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97’s that took the game by storm a few years back. Lord, those were damn near perfection. Still, these joints go hard so we ain’t mad at that. There’s rumors that the Travis Scott Air Max 270‘s will also drop on Air Max day but that’s neither been confirmed or denies.

Peep pics of the upcoming Air Max drops below and let us know which one catches your eye and whether you’ll try and copp them all.