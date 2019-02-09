South London Rapper Cadet Killed In Taxi Crash On Way To Show #RIPCadet

Hearts are heavy in the London Hip-Hop community Saturday morning (Feb. 9) after news that rap artist Cadet was killed in a car crash. The 28-year-old artist was on his way to a performance when the accident happened.

The Guardian reports:

Otherwise known as Blaine Johnson, the 28-year-old was travelling in a taxi to Keele University, Staffordshire, where he was scheduled to perform at the students’ union, when the fatal crash occurred, after which his three fellow passengers were treated for injuries.

“We, the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend), would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9 February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance,” his family confirmed on the south London musician’s Instagram account.

“Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”

On Twitter, the hashtag #RIPCadet has been trending with many offering tribute to the young artist. We’ve collected some of those responses below.

RIP to the underrated legend, Cadet 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/LgfIYeLNsB — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) February 9, 2019

—

Photo: Getty