HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With ‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ For A Deliciously Smelling Controller

Two things that go together very well are pizza and video games. For its latest unique partnership, Xbox has teamed up with TMNT: Mutant Mayhem for a new controller collaboration that will not send vibrations to you but possibly have your mouth watering and craving the heroes in a half-shell’s favorite snack.

Following up the Xbox Series S Barbie Dream House collab, Xbox and Paramount have announced four TMNT: Mutant Mayhem controllers that feature the impressive feel gamers have come to love and are also the first pizza-scented controllers.

Yup, you read that correctly. While playing games like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (available on Xbox Game Pass), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, or other favs like Minecraft that features the turtles as part of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition DLC, you can take in the magical scent of New York-style pizza, the only style of pizza that matters.

How does it work? Well, allow us to break it down for you. The controllers that each pay homage to the four Ninja Turtles showcasing their signature weapons and colors come with a built-in scent diffuser in the shape of a pizza slice to push out the scent while you game.

How Do You Get Your Hands On Them?

Like every collaboration, this TMNT: Mutant Mayhem controllers are not for sale, but you can try your luck and win them in Xbox’s latest sweepstakes.

You must follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet to officially enter the contest beginning July 24 through August 13, 2023.

For Ninja Turtles fans in New York City, you can check out the pizza-scented controllers, scarf down some slices, and play some video games at the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 pm ET on August 2, 2023.

You can hit the gallery below to see more photos of the controllers in the gallery below.

