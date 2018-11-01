Beyoncé & Jay-Z As Flo Jo & Tommie Smith Has Twitter Going Crazy

The Carters are once again breaking the Internet, this time with a joint Halloween costume that pays homage to a pair of track and field legends. Beyoncé came to slay as the late Florence Griffith Joyner, better known as Flo Jo, while Jay-Z killed the game by coming in dressed as Tommie Smith.

With the photos blowing up on Twitter, a history lesson was necessary for some of the youngins after one user praised Queen Bey for praising an “overlooked” Black heroine. We have to forgive that person because they probably weren’t alive when Flo Jo became a sports and fashion icon. Smith, alongside John Carlos, is responsible for one of the most iconic sports moments in history when the two men raised their fists in a Black Power salute after they won the gold and bronze medal respectively at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Twitter is getting both an education in Black Excellence and some high-class fashion know-how with the images. Apparently, this was part of a lavish Halloween bash that Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian hosted, which also featured the likes of Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, and Diddy conquering his fear of clowns by coming it as Pennywise from IT. And let’s not forget that fantastic Phoni Braxton costume

For now, let’s check out the salutes and adoration from Twitter for Beyoncé and Jay-Z below.

