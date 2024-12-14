Touch Grass Chronicles: Like Clockwork, Naughty Dog Accused of Going “Woke” Following ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ Reveal

'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Labeled "Woke" After Reveal
The Hate For Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Was Not Shocking To SeeSo, it didn’t come as a surprise when the touch grass brigade decided it was time to put on their spacesuits to take their crying to reaches of outer space because they were BIG MAD about Naughty Dog’s new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. While not revealing too much, the trailer did show that actress Tati Gabrielle, who has a history with the game developer after starring alongside Tom Holland in the film Uncharted, based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise, and will be in season 2 of hit HBO series, The Last of Us, based on another Naughty Dog hit video game will star as the main protagonist in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Following the reveal, the trailer was ratioed on both the PlayStation and Naughty Dog’s YouTube pages, with the latter turning off the comments while PlayStation chose to leave them on, according to Forbes.
Jordan A. Mun Being Bald Is An IssueOther complaints called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet a clone of Sony’s now-canceled hero shooter, Concord. Still, the central discourse has been around the design of the game’s protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, calling it “woke,” with plenty of complaints focusing on the devs opting for a bald look for the character. Forbes senior contributor, Erik Kain, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, wished the game studio allowed players to pick the hairstyle for the game’s protagonist because, in his opinion, “Tati Gabrielle with a fro looks way cooler than this shit.”
I wish Naughty Dog had just let players pick the hairdo for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s protagonist because Tati Gabrielle with a fro looks way cooler than this shit, at least imo. pic.twitter.com/PVeUbsyDKS— Erik ‘daibo’ Kain (@erikkain) December 13, 2024
You Know They Had To Get Their DEI Takes InChampion of the anti-DEI movement and platinum trophy level hater Grumz also got in on the lame action writing in a post, “AAA gaming: “It is a complete myth that we are defeminizing our characters.” Meanwhile, at Naughty Dog. You can just tell this project started in 2020 at the height of the DEI investing craze…4 years, 250 people on the team.”
AAA gaming: “It is a complete myth that we are defeminizing our characters.”Meanwhile, at Naughty Dog. You can just tell this project started in 2020 at the height of the DEI investing craze…4 years, 250 people on the team. pic.twitter.com/oBvelZPFOm — Grummz (@Grummz) December 13, 2024
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Honestly, it’s becoming quite sad to see what is happening in the gaming industry. While this behavior isn’t rampant, the constant crying about these fictional characters being Black or having their genders switched is annoying. Also, the crying regarding Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a game we still don’t know much about, deserves all the eye rolls. It’s just not “sexy” enough to get these incels excited during their playthroughs. We can’t wait to learn more about the game, we know Naughty Dog is working hard to deliver us the goods. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
they’re really gonna act like ripley in alien³ wasnt the coolest a space heroine has ever looked.intergalactic: the heretic prophet is about a badass bounty hunter. so she should look like a badass. and she does. https://t.co/jk6ehGfLjz pic.twitter.com/Wb0k3EeKCk — wash your crack (@WashYourCrack) December 13, 2024
