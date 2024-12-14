Subscribe
'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Labeled "Woke" After Reveal

Touch Grass Chronicles: Like Clockwork, Naughty Dog Accused of Going “Woke” Following ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ Reveal

Published on December 14, 2024
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Source: Naughty Dog / Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

It didn’t take long, but the haters were out in full force after Naughty Dog revealed its new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, during The Game Awards 2024. Spoiler alert: it had everything to do with the game’s main protagonist.
The video game community is an interesting place. A small subset has become very loud and wrong, mainly when talking about making games reflect today’s society.
Naughty Dog, a video game studio that has always created fantastic games for gamers, discovered that making a woman of color the main protagonist and cutting her hair off in your game will earn you  the dreadful distinction of going “woke.” In Trump’s America, “woke,” which used to be associated with being “well-informed” or “aware” of the jig, has been co-opted by a bunch of racists scared of change. Over the last few years, we have seen these so-called “gamers” take to social media and cry about games featuring women leads, Black or brown people as protagonists, or allowing players to use pro nouns when creating fictional characters to embark on virtual adventures.

The Hate For Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Was Not Shocking To See

So, it didn’t come as a surprise when the touch grass brigade decided it was time to put on their spacesuits to take their crying to reaches of outer space because they were BIG MAD about Naughty Dog’s new game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.  While not revealing too much, the trailer did show that actress Tati Gabrielle, who has a history with the game developer after starring alongside Tom Holland in the film Uncharted, based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise, and will be in season 2 of hit HBO series, The Last of Us, based on another Naughty Dog hit video game will star as the main protagonist in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Following the reveal, the trailer was ratioed on both the PlayStation and Naughty Dog’s YouTube pages, with the latter turning off the comments while PlayStation chose to leave them on, according to Forbes.

Jordan A. Mun Being Bald Is An Issue

Other complaints called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet a clone of Sony’s now-canceled hero shooter, Concord. Still, the central discourse has been around the design of the game’s protagonist,  Jordan A. Mun, calling it “woke,” with plenty of complaints focusing on the devs opting for a bald look for the character.
Forbes senior contributor, Erik Kain, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, wished the game studio allowed players to pick the hairstyle for the game’s protagonist because, in his opinion, “Tati Gabrielle with a fro looks way cooler than this shit.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js That’s an interesting take there.

You Know They Had To Get Their DEI Takes In

Champion of the anti-DEI movement and platinum trophy level hater Grumz also got in on the lame action writing in a post, “AAA gaming: “It is a complete myth that we are defeminizing our characters.” Meanwhile, at Naughty Dog. You can just tell this project started in 2020 at the height of the DEI investing craze…4 years, 250 people on the team.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js LOL, these people really need to go outside. There have been those clapping back at the hate, pointing out that there have been many female bald protagonists in media before, but we didn’t hear any complaints. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Honestly, it’s becoming quite sad to see what is happening in the gaming industry. While this behavior isn’t rampant, the constant crying about these fictional characters being Black or having their genders switched is annoying. Also, the crying regarding Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a game we still don’t know much about, deserves all the eye rolls. It’s just not “sexy” enough to get these incels excited during their playthroughs.
We can’t wait to learn more about the game, we know Naughty Dog is working hard to deliver us the goods. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. This gamers is happy to see a Black & Korean protagonist. Representation will always matter.

2. Tati Gabrielle is definitely lit.

3. The definitely has a strong cast.

4. We are all sipping on hater's tears

5. Same King, same

6. Love a good call back to anime

7. We all know why Jordan is getting hate because she is bald and it has nothing to do with just being bald

8. We sure are NitroRifle

9. Exhausting

10. These people are losers

