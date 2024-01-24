Trontavious Stephens, YSL Co-Founder, Takes Stand To Debate Gang Signs & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Trontavious Stephens, a co-founder of YSL, took the stand in the ongoing RICO trial where Young Thug and his co-defendants hope to disassociate themselves from alleged ties to criminal activity. During the 20th day of the trial, Stephens explained Young Thug’s name, gang signs, and more.

As reported by local outlet Fox 5 Atlanta, Trontavious Stephens, 30, was questioned at length by prosecutors looking to land a big win in taking down Thug and his co-defendants over their alleged criminal acts. During the series of cross-examinations spanning days, Stephens, also known as Tick or Slug, discussed his YSL connection, alleged gang connections, and his plea deal.

On Monday (Jan. 22), LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and other known figures were mentioned for their use of alleged gang signs. The defense raised a counter by saying that the insinuation that these figures are members of gangs or promoting gang culture can be proven.

The defense also played a clip of Snoop Dogg taking the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show where the Long Beach rapper wore a blue bandana, assumed to be a reference to the Crips gang, along with the rapper’s signature “crip walk” and their side says that does not prove true affiliation. The defense showed Serena Williams doing the same dance in an earlier portion of the trial.

Stephens also hammered home to the prosecution that the “Thug” in Young Thug’s stage name stands for “Truly Humble Under God,” a point raised earlier in the trial. The trial was to resume on Wednesday (Jan. 24) but as Fox 5 Atlanta reports, the trial was halted for reasons not known to the public.

A recording of the trial can be seen below, along with reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Photo: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty