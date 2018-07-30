Dad Of One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Blasts”I Admit” Track, Calls R&Pee Singer A “Pedophile”

R. Kelly‘s “I Admit” track was 19 minutes of pure struggle that seemingly toyed with the idea of a confession to the various sex crimes and violations that have dogged the singer for years. A father of one of Kelly’s alleged victims has spoken out about the song, and ripping apart the song and calling the Pied Piper of R&Pee a pedophile.

Angelo Clary — father of Azriel Clary — tells TMZ … Kelly took advantage of his daughter at the age of 17, which is a year too early under Florida law.

Clary insists R. Kelly is a pedophile, and says his “I Admit” lyrics about sympathizing with parents of his “girlfriends” are total BS.

As we reported … Kelly addresses some of the sex cult allegations in the new, 19-minute long track — in addition to his financial problems and celeb beefs with Steve Harvey and John Legend.

Clary doesn’t get into when the alleged crime happened but does say something occurred between the two when his daughter under the legal age of consent in the state of Florida.

He also goes on to blast Kelly’s status as a father and why he’s not in his children’s life, including mentioning why his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, left with the children. Check out Clary’s video chat with TMZ below.

