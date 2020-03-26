Quarantine and Chill: A Livestream Guide Of Entertaining Celebrities To Watch Go Live

At a time when the majority of the world is practicing social distancing and isolation, entertainers are taking to social media to help make the shut in time a little easier.

From Club Quarantine to town halls, celebrities and politicians have utilized their social media platforms to entertain and update the public with information––providing a great way to stay connected with others during a time when some are facing overwhelming loneliness.

With venues and bars on lock down across the country, there are plenty of things you can watch from the safety of your couch, thanks to everyone from D-Nice to John Legend, Erykah Badu and Netflix providing an alternative for artists to bond with their fans.

Almost daily, celebrities including A$AP Ferg, Russell Simmons, and Naomi Campbell go live to help you stay in shape, while business moguls including Daymond John, Kenny Burns, and Gary Vee go live to share business tips to help develop your business acumen.

Check out the list of artists scheduled to go live over the next few days below.

March 26

For those who love poetry, Introverse Live is holding the very first virtual poetry slam featuring nationally known poets Prentice Powell, Masterpiece, Bluz, Shawn Williams and Black Chakra. Slated to be live through Facebook and Instagram. The artists will perform featured sets across the two major social media platforms beginning at 9PM EST.

Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her “Bright Minded” series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a “songwriting camp,” and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons “on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing.”

Dua Lipa celebrated the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream (here) by playing every song from the album and giving commentary on each track.

Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing via Instagram Live: Kygo (2:00 p.m. EST), Noah Cyrus (3:00 p.m. EST), Caroline Jones ft. Jimmy Buffett (4:00 p.m. EST), Lang Lang (4:00 p.m. EST), Kevin Garrett (4:30 p.m. EST), Jon Batiste (5:00 p.m. EST), Ty Dolla Sign (6:00 p.m. EST), and DJ Cassidy (11:00 p.m. EST).

Atlas Touring will be presenting a virtual festival titled “The Quaran-Stream,” which will air on Youtube and Facebook from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST. Check out the lineup here.

Lebron James and Stephon Marbury are talking how they are dealing with the social distancing as athletes and more with the Road Trippin podcast, episode will be available later today.

March 27

LiveXLive Media, announced new weekly “living room” installments of its flagship format “LiveXLive Presents…” during the current live event and concert blackout. Starting Friday, March 27, 2020, “LiveXLive Presents” will showcase live-at-home performances kicking off with R&B artist Tinashe whose set will include never-before-performed songs for her fans. lovelytheband performs live on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and will perform soon-to-be-released song “Waste”, which drops on March 27, 2020.

The schedule for the upcoming at-home editions of “LiveXLive Presents” is as follows. More episodes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, March 27th, 11:00 AM PT – Tinashe debuts new music, live from her house in the Hollywood Hills.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – lovelytheband sets up shop for an acoustic set from vocalist Mitchy Collins’ living room in Los Angeles.

Spotify, Megan Thee Stallion, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled and more have linked up with Tik Tok for “Soundcheck”, the virtual concert series that is a part of their Happy at Home Live initiative. The online concert is set to stream live starting at 9 pm EST via TikTok.

Lengendary DJ, DJ Mono is going live on Friday blessing fans with vibes reminiscent of The Tunnel, LIV and 1Oak, spinning Hip-Hop, Reggae, Raggeaton and more starting at 6pm via his Instagram page.

XO Necole is teaming up with professional trainer Janette Jenkins to help fans stay toned while at home. The virtual workout session begins at 10am, to tune in follow @xonecole.

Urban Movie Channel has teamed up with comedian Aida Rodriguez to bring the laughs with her virtual stand up comedy show. The comedy club experience kicks off at 7pm EST, to watch follow @WatchUMC.

March 28

DJ Whoo Kid and G-Eazy have teamed up for a #QuarantineandChill party, featuring Whoo Kid spinning hits. The livestream party goes down from 12 pm-6 pm via @DJWhooKid’s Instagram channel.

Monday March 30

Bodega Boys Desus & Mero are back with their self-titled show airing broadcasting straight from their living room. The duo who’s weekly hit show appears on Showtime is bringing the same energy right from the comfort of their home to yours.

the sucio boys are back in town! The #1 show in late night @shodesusandmero returns Monday night with an all new episode from out cribs! pic.twitter.com/5r6jSyx0ou — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 26, 2020

For the latest updates on celebrity livestreams, concerts and more be sure to follow @HipHopWired on all platforms.