‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,’ ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’ & More Xbox Developer_Direct Annoucements

This game doesn’t belong in a museum; it belongs on your 4K television screens. MachineGames finally gave us our first look at its highly-anticipated Indiana Jones game, and it’s no surprise it looks really good.

Today, Jan.18, during the Xbox Developer_Direct, gamers took a trip to Machine Games studio and got a 10-minute in-depth look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The game’s story is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. It will be a first-person adventure and, like the movies, will put players in the shoes of the legendary archeologist/professor as he travels all over the globe, uncovering clues and solving an ancient mystery.

As Indiana Jones, players will use his iconic whip, guns, and, of course, his first during his journey that will see you explore the hallowed halls of the Vatican, sunken temples of Sukhothai, the frigid peaks of the Himalayas, and the deserts of Egypt.

“Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero,” says Design Director Jens Andersson in a post on Bethesda’s website. “Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy. First-person makes you part of this world – allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip? The world of Indiana Jones is a world with mysteries around every corner, where you’re racing against the clock and outsmarting your enemies as you hunt down artifacts.”

Indy Will Have A New Voice

While Harrison Ford’s likeness will be used, his voice, on the other hand, will not but don’t worry, Troy Baker is up to the task, and he sounds pretty damn close to Ford.

Baker is best known for his portrayal as Joel in Naughty Dog’s hit PlayStation video game franchise The Last of Us.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news of Baker’s involvement, also confirming Tony Todd (Candyman, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) will star as a character named Locus. Marios Gavrilis, who voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in the German cast recording of Gotham Knights, is the game’s main villain; Emmerich Vos and Italian actress Alessandra Mastronard (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) will voice Gina Lombardi.

“He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way,” MachinesGames’ co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson told EW when speaking about Baker’s involvement. “He’s also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he’s also very invested in the game.”

The game doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but you can expect it to launch sometime in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and day one Xbox Game Pass.

Other Deep Dives During The Xbox Developer_Direct

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the main attraction, but it was not the only game we got a look at. Ninja Theory gave us a better look at the development of Sensua’s Saga: Hellblade II, another highly anticipated game coming to Xbox Series S|X, and it promises to be an even better experience in gameplay and sound than the first game.

The game will only cost $49.99 and will also be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release when it launches on May 21, 2024. Other games we got a look at that are coming this year include Avowed, Visions of Mana, and Ara: History Untold.

The entire Developer_Direct presentation and reactions to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are below.